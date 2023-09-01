Many fun and interesting events will be held starting September 9, 2023. River Days, It’s Alive! is a multiday series of events taking place over PA, DE and here in New Jersey.

The events will focus on plant life and creatures reliant on our watersheds to survive and the learning and sharing of all this information will be enjoyed with hands-on events and clean-up activities, hiking, biking and walks with more events celebrating River Days to include music, food, and craft events.

Twenty-three nature centers in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be hosting River Days events. The event is sponsored and administered by The Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River. The goal of the multi-events in multi states is to encourage visitors to learn more about the environment while making the Delaware Watershed cleaner, greener and healthier all while having fun at the many different events.

I think the fact that we can explore, and get involved in the environment while having fun doing it makes for a great education for our children and keeps these events relevant and the kids focused on the need for environmental education of a major environmental landmark.

Here is a partial list of some of the events that are available.

Delaware River Festival at Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia and Wiggins Park, Camden. Visit both sides with a free RiverLink Ferry ride! Presented by the Center for Aquatic Sciences at Adventure Aquarium, Independence Seaport Museum, New Jersey Natural Lands Trust at Petty’s Island, Camden County, Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, and PWD. Sep. 9, 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Ride for the River at the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area, Sept. 16, 6:00AM – 5:00PM Registration with various fees required, except for the free CanJam Music Festival at Sly Fox Brewing Company.

River Days Creek Walk with Berk’s Nature Center, Sep. 16, 10:00AM – 11:00AM

Trenton River Days Fair with The Watershed Institute and Tulpehaking Nature at Abbott Marshlands, Sep. 16, 11:00AM – 3:00PM

Monarch Migration Celebration with Dupont Environmental Education Center, Sep. 16, 12:00PM – 4:00PM

Who Lives Here? with the New Jersey Conservation Foundation at Gateway Park, Sep. 22, 5:00PM – 6:30PM

Marsh-a-thon: Wildlife of the Watershed with John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, Sep. 23, 8:00AM – 2:00PM

River Days Trash Clean-up at Bristol Marsh with Heritage Conservancy at Bristol Marsh, Sep. 23, 10:00AM – 1:00PM

Watershed Clean-up with First State National Historical Park, Sep. 23, 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Fishing in the Schuylkill River with Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center Sep. 23, 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Migration Fest with Lehigh Gap Nature Center, Sep. 23, 10:00AM – 3:00PM

Wings Over Water Film Screening and Panel Discussion Presented by Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, Audubon Mid-Atlantic / John James Audubon Center, and The Colonial Theatre, Sep. 27, 7:00PM – 8:30PM Tickets are $15

Creeks to River Days/Duck Races with Cobbs Creek Community Environmental Education Center, Oct. 7, 11:00AM – 12:30PM $2 donation per duck suggested

Tacony Creek Park Music and Arts Festival with Tacony Creek Park, Oct. 7, 1:00PM – 5:00PM

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration with Bartram’s Garden, Oct. 8. 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Harvest Festival with Pocono Environmental Education Center, $5 fee per car. Oct. 14, 11:00AM – 4:00PM

Most of the events are free unless otherwise noted. River Days It’s Alive kicks off on Saturday September 9th at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia and Wiggins Park in Camden, New Jersey

Go out and enjoy the nature and experience what the Delaware Watershed has to offer, you’ll be glad you did.

