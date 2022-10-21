Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal.

This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.

The probe led to the discovery and recovery of wax paper folds with “Beetlejuice” stamped on them at each scene.

Kai Sylvester, 27, of Somers Point, was identified by police as the main distributor of the heroin/fentanyl. Also arrested were Abdul Shakur Hopewell, 28, Javon Brooks, 39; and Leland Loftkin, 49, all from Atlantic City.

Police searched vehicles, residences, and storage facilities. Investigators said they confiscated:

— Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver (reported stolen from Galloway Township)

—Glock 19 9mm handgun

— Taurus 9mm handgun

— FN Five-Seven 5.7mm handgun

— Bushmaster .233 AR-15 rifle

— Large quantity of ammunition

— Extended pistol magazine

— Multiple pistol magazines

— 30-round .223 magazine

— 13,000 individual wax paper folds of heroin/fentanyl

— 100 grams of cocaine

— 24.3 grams of methamphetamine

— 71.3 grams of crack cocaine

— Various drug packaging materials

— 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

— $14,205 in cash

Sylvester, Brooks, and Hopewell have been charged with first, second, and third- degree charges of drug distribution and weapon offenses and promoting organized street crime. They were being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Loftin was charged with third-degree drugs offenses and released on a criminal complaint summons.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

