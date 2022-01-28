21 things you never realize you’ll need during a storm
We all make fun of those bread and milk hoarders before a storm. And maybe you think those are, in fact, important staples to have in the house before a weather event. Fine. Stock up.
But what about the stuff that’s less obvious? Because let’s be real, there are 1,000 milk alternatives out there. You can use water in your pancakes and hot chocolate, eat dry cereal or put coffee mate in your coffee. But how you gonna find a substitute for tampons?
I’m gonna give you the REAL list. The stuff you rarely think about when you’re stocking up before a storm.
- 1
Games and books for kids
No TV/video/video Games = Torture. Think ahead, moms and dads.
- 2
Baking ingredients
Ingredients for cookies or some other baking project to keep the house warm and cozy.
- 3
Medication
You take anxiety meds? Now’s not the time you wanna be without them!
- 4
Grill stuff/lighter fluid
You lose power and your barbecue is gonna be your best friend.
- 5
Steaks, hot dogs, burgers, and buns
See #4 above.
- 6
Generator Fuel
You made sure to finally purchase that generator last storm and it’s tucked away in your garage. Makes you feel ready, right? Not if you don’t have the fuel for it.
- 7
Gas
If for no other reason than to be able to charge your electronics, top off your car’s gas tank! Oh yeah, if gas stations lose power you’ll be happy you did.
- 8
Dry ice
You can stall the spoilage of your precious freezer items if you can get your hands on some of this before the storm.
- 9
Feminine hygiene
I mean, you don’t think of this when you’re running around searching for bread and milk, but those things aren’t gonna help you when it’s “that time of the month!” You’re welcome.
- 10
Diapers/wipes
Don’t forget the baby! Cause batteries and hand crank radios aren’t gonna help him!
- 11
Toilet wipes
If you use these, you do NOT wanna run out! Snowstorms are ENOUGH of a pain in the rear.
- 12
Charged up portable power banks
You won’t believe how psyched you’ll be when you realize that you don’t have to run your car to charge your dead phone just yet.
- 13
Matches
You can always find a lighter in the back of a drawer, but if you lose power, try lighting a gas stove with a lighter.
- 14
Manual can opener
You stocked up on can goods but if you use an electric can opener, how do you get 'em open with no power?
- 15
Fire logs
Even if you’re a purist when it comes to your fireplace, your wood logs could be waterlogged or snowed under. You’ll be thrilled to go “fake fire” when there’s no other choice.
- 16
Paper plates
You don’t wanna have to wash dishes by hand when your dishwasher’s out of power. Worse, try washing dishes in cold water if an outage leaves you with no hot water.
- 17
Cash
Most kids who ring your door to shovel don’t take credit cards. And unless you tip on an app, you’re gonna need cash for whoever delivers anything (if you can’t get out and they can get to you).
- 18
Pet food
Always good to have an extra stash. Unless you wanna feed your fur babies all the leftover French toast.
- 19
Baby food
See above. Only substitute “Real Babies” for “Fur Babies.”
- 20
Alcohol
If you’re stuck at home, you’ll thank me. We’re adults, right?
- 21
Birth control
Whatever you use, have enough on hand. See #10 Re: Adults. ‘Nuff said?