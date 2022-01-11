Top 10 places to live in Monmouth County (Opinion)
Monmouth County overall is a really awesome place to live, and it wouldn't be very easy to boil the best towns to live in Monmouth County down to 10. But, that's exactly what one national publication did. Let's see if you agree.
Let me start with this bombshell. Colts Neck is not one of the Top 10 best places to live in Monmouth County, according to this report. I couldn't wait to hear the top 10 when I thought Colts Neck was on the list. Now I really can't wait.
The site that put this list together was Niche, and wait until you hear some of the sources they got data from before making their list. It wasn't neighbors and tourists and nice local people.
No, it was more like the FBI, the CDC, and the U.S. Census. So, it wasn't like the list was thrown together without much thought. There is data here that sounds very official. You, know national security stuff or something. Who knows.
I know. You want to get to the list that doesn't include Colts Neck, right? Alright, but before we do, I've got another bombshell. Ready? Spring Lake didn't make the list either. What? So, this list is trying to tell us there are ten better towns to be a resident of in Monmouth County than Colts Neck and Spring Lake? You had me at hello.
So let's get to it. 2021's best towns to live in, according to Niche.
#10 Sea Girt
#9 Matawan
#8 Morganville
#7 Brielle
#6 Robertsville
#5 Manasquan
#4 Rumson
#3 Holmdel
#2 Fair Haven
#1 Little Silver
I have to go back to my original point, that to me the ommissions are more surprising than the towns that did make the list. So I started to ask around. I asked people with a lot of knowledge of the area (but no CDC, FBI, etc info) which towns they thought should make the list.
Even we, the locals, concede Rumson, Holmdel, Sea Girt, and others, but I really think we should show some love to other towns that didn't make the list.
So I added my own unscientific opinions, and we came up with our own top 10. Actually, it's more like a "where I'd love to live" list. See what you think.
Our Best Monmouth County Towns To Live In For 2021
Remember, our list has close to no data to back it, just the love of some great towns in one of the most amazing counties in the state. Hope you enjoyed it!