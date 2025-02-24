Fire kills 2 women on boat parked on Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire in Newark that killed two women in a boat.
On Friday, the Newark police got a call around 7 p.m. reporting that two women were trapped in a boat on Pennsy Place, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Carmen Martin.
The small street is located next to the Northeast Corridor tracks around half a mile away from Newark Airport.
Flames damaged two boats, Martin said. The boats were not in the water — they were parked on trailers in the alleyway off Pennsy Place, News 12 New Jersey reported.
Both women were pronounced dead at University Hospital, Martin said. As of Monday afternoon, they had not yet been identified.
A man was also hurt in the fire and hospitalized. It was unclear how he was injured.
Martin said the investigation into how the fire started is ongoing. Authorities also did not say why the women were in the boat.
