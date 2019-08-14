14-year-old from West Long Branch missing for 2 days

WEST LONG BRANCH —The search continues for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

Jhonathan Felipe De Oliveira Moraes was last seen about 6:30 p.m. at his home wearing a light gray T-shirt, green shorts and black wire-rim glasses.

Police said he may be riding a bright green mountain bike.

A Nixle alert from police said the situation is considered severe with "a significant threat to life or property" but did not provide a further explanation.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 732-229-5000, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443 or Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-671-4400 or texting "MONMOUTH" plus your tip to 274637.

