PLEASANTVILLE — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with slashing another teen's face during a fight at school.

The incident unfolded just before 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Middle School of Pleasantville.

Two 13-year-old girls were separated by school staff before police arrived.

Police said one of the girls suffered a cut to the left cheek. The other teen, with the knife, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen was placed on electronic monitoring pending a juvenile court hearing.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

