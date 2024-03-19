Here are the Republicans that voted to raise New Jersey’s gas tax

❎ Lawmakers send bill hiking the gas tax to Gov. Murphy

❎ The gas tax would automatically rise every year for at least five years

❎ Six Republican legislators voted in favor of the tax hike for drivers

Democrats muscled through a hike in the gas tax on Monday, rejecting attempts by Republican lawmakers to delay the bill and potentially soften the blow to New Jersey drivers.

Both the Senate and Assembly approved a 1.9 cents per gallon increase in the gas tax every year for five years as well as new fees for owners of electric vehicles.

Revenues from the tax hike are dedicated to the replenishment of the Transportation Trust Fund that pays for road and bridge repairs in the Garden State as well as improvements for New Jersey Transit.

Gov. Phil Murphy negotiated the details of the tax hike with the Democratic leadership in the legislature and is likely to sign the bill into law.

The tax hikes would take effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Some Republicans supported the gas tax hike

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco, (R-Morris) called the gas tax hike "a mistake" and attempted to amend the legislation to use some of the state's surplus revenue to soften the blow on New Jersey drivers.

The GOP proposal was soundly rejected by Democrats and leadership rushed the bills to a vote.

Democrats command a huge majority in both houses of the legislature and did not need a single Republican vote to pass their tax hike.

Despite that, six Republicans did vote in favor of the hiking your taxes, including three members the minority party's leadership team.

None of the GOP members who voted in favor of the gas tax hike spoke publicly in favor of it.

Keep scrolling to see which Republican legislators voted to increase the gas tax.

Robert Singer

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

Robert D. Clifton

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

Christopher P. DePhillips

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

Sean T. Kean

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

Al Barlas

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

Alex Sauickie

Photo: New Jersey Legislature

