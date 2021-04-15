Do you fit the New Jersey Republican stereotype? (Opinion)

The New Jersey GOP has been failing for years. There is virtually no bench of future candidates, free thinkers are actively discouraged and unless you're connected to the county bosses or a major donor, good luck getting anyone in the organization to help you. This is especially true if you don't fit the stereotype expected by the corporate media elites.

My friend Billy Prempeh knows this first hand. He's running for Congress in New Jersey as a Republican. His parents came to America from Ghana in the 1980's legally. He's a first generation American and proudly served in the US Air Force. Growing up in Patterson showed Billy first hand the disastrous impact of left-wing Democratic policies which have perpetuated poverty for so many in our cities. He's an ambitious patriot and made his first run for office in 2020 at the age of 30.

We discussed the reasons for his becoming a Republican at the age of 18 and what he'd like to accomplish for all citizens if the voters send him to Washington in 2022. He's planning on taking his fight for American values and constitutional freedoms to his opponent Bill Pascrell, one of the most out-of-touch career politicians in Washington.

Billy joined me on the morning show and we discussed his passion and patriotism and the pressure put on black and brown Americans to reject the GOP. The media paints a picture of the GOP as being a hostile place for immigrants and anyone who has a skin color other than white. Courageous, smart leaders like Billy Prempeh are fighting back. Politics and finding solutions to help people live free and prosper are about strong ideas and the courage to fight for those ideas. Skin color should have nothing to do with your choice of Party. Billy is an energetic, thoughtful, courageous candidate. He represents the best the Party has to offer. Check him out for yourself.

