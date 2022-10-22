10th case of rabies in Atlantic County, NJ this year

Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough.

According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it was behaving strangely. The horse was transported for treatment but it died upon arrival. It was then sent for testing and was confirmed positive for rabies late last week.

An investigation is ongoing to identify any possible human, livestock, or domestic pet exposures.

This is the tenth confirmed case of rabies this year in the county. The viral disease has previously been confirmed in a groundhog, two raccoons, four skunks, a fox, and a cat.

About rabies

County officials say rabies is a fatal but preventable viral infection of the nervous system and prompt medical care is required for effective treatment.

Rabies is transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth. Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal.

What to do

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

If you see wildlife that is behaving strangely, especially nocturnal animals such as skunks and raccoons during daylight hours, do not approach the animal. Instead, contact local officials.

For more information about rabies control, residents can call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

