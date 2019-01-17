100 mph Turnpike police chase ends at Raritan Center

EDISON — Police are looking for a second person involved in a high-speed chase on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday afternoon.

The suspects exited the Turnpike in Edison around 1:30 p.m., according to News 12 New Jersey and drove into the Raritan Center area. One suspect was caught hiding in bushes along the ramp to Route 440 but the search goes on for the second.

The chase hit speeds of 100 mph, according to the report.

Edison police issued an alert to warn residents to stay away from the Raritan Center area due to an "active police investigation."

State Police told MyCentralJersey.com that Pennsylvania police and the Drug Enforcement Agency are handling the investigation.

NJ State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Edison Police did not immediately return requests for information about the incident.

