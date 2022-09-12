10 NJ colleges among top 200 in U.S., according to new rankings

ThinkStock

U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country.

The Garden State is home to 10 schools in the top 200 of the 2022-2023 rankings, including the No. 1 school in the nation.

The "best colleges rankings" are based on a school's performance in six key areas: student outcomes; faculty resources (student-faculty ratio, for example); expert opinion; financial resources (spending per student, for example); student excellence; and alumni giving. Forty percent of an institution's score is based on student outcomes.

No .194 (tie) Rowan University, Glassboro

Rowan University
No. 182 (tie) Stockton University, Galloway

TSM South Jersey
No. 182 (tie) Montclair State University

Photo courtesy of Montclair State University
No. 137 (tie) Seton Hall University, South Orange

SHU.edu
No. 127 (tie) Rutgers University-Camden

Rutgers-Camden campus (Google Maps)
No. 115 (tie) Rutgers University-Newark

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark
No. 97 (tie) New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark

NJIT (via Amazon Prime Video The College Tour)
No. 83 (tie) Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken

Stevens Institute of Technology
No. 55 (tie) Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Piscataway

Winants Hall at Rutgers New Brunswick campus (Rutgers University)
No. 1 Princeton University

Princeton University campus (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
