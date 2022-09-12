10 NJ colleges among top 200 in U.S., according to new rankings

U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country.

The Garden State is home to 10 schools in the top 200 of the 2022-2023 rankings, including the No. 1 school in the nation.

The "best colleges rankings" are based on a school's performance in six key areas: student outcomes; faculty resources (student-faculty ratio, for example); expert opinion; financial resources (spending per student, for example); student excellence; and alumni giving. Forty percent of an institution's score is based on student outcomes.

No .194 (tie) Rowan University, Glassboro

No. 182 (tie) Stockton University, Galloway

No. 182 (tie) Montclair State University

No. 137 (tie) Seton Hall University, South Orange

No. 127 (tie) Rutgers University-Camden

No. 115 (tie) Rutgers University-Newark

No. 97 (tie) New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark

No. 83 (tie) Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken

No. 55 (tie) Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Piscataway

No. 1 Princeton University

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

