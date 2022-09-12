10 NJ colleges among top 200 in U.S., according to new rankings
U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest rankings of the best colleges and universities in the country.
The Garden State is home to 10 schools in the top 200 of the 2022-2023 rankings, including the No. 1 school in the nation.
The "best colleges rankings" are based on a school's performance in six key areas: student outcomes; faculty resources (student-faculty ratio, for example); expert opinion; financial resources (spending per student, for example); student excellence; and alumni giving. Forty percent of an institution's score is based on student outcomes.
No .194 (tie) Rowan University, Glassboro
No. 182 (tie) Stockton University, Galloway
No. 182 (tie) Montclair State University
No. 137 (tie) Seton Hall University, South Orange
No. 127 (tie) Rutgers University-Camden
No. 115 (tie) Rutgers University-Newark
No. 97 (tie) New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark
No. 83 (tie) Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken
No. 55 (tie) Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Piscataway
No. 1 Princeton University
