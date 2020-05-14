10 historic places considered the most endangered in NJ

There's no shortage of architectural, cultural and historic resources in New Jersey that are in imminent danger of being lost forever.

With a virtual press conference on Thursday, Preservation New Jersey released its 2020 list of the 10 most endangered historic places in the Garden State.

"Several challenges face properties on this year's endangered sites list, including neglect and deferred maintenance, threats incurred by redevelopment and new construction, difficulties raising adequate historic preservation funding, and the need for creative adaptive reuse proposals," said Courtenay Mercer, past director of the nonprofit organization.

Seven of the sites are publicly owned, Mercer noted.

The list features specific sites in eight New Jersey counties, and includes a statewide listing for structures built in the 1970s and will be eligible this decade for listing in the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

"The list, generated from nominations by the public, aims to attract new perspectives and ideas to sites in desperate need of creative solutions," Mercer said.

