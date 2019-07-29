10 Cory Booker campaign songs other than ‘Living On a Prayer’

Sometimes a news headline just hands you a punch line whether you like it or not. I can only imagine the newscasters reading "Jon Bon Jovi will host a fundraiser in the Hamptons for Cory Booker" and fighting the urge to say 'who's campaign is "Living on a Prayer" So rather than take the low hanging fruit. I asked other than "Living on A Prayer," what song best describes Cory Booker's campaign? Here's the top ten I got on my social media.

The Beatles - Nowhere Man

Carl Bradley - "I'm a Loser, Baby" by Beck.

Justin Morris - "Creep" by Radiohead.

Craig Daliessio - "That Thing you Do Spartacus" From the Tom Hanks movie "That Thing You Do."

Stephen Siegel - "Sometimes a fantasy" by Billy Joel.

Eric Jensen - "Poor Poor Pitiful Me" by Warren Zevon.

Robert Michelin - "Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd.

Kenneth A Giusini - "The Backstabbers" by The O'Jays.

Bill Sytsma - "Going down in a blaze of glory"...to be played by Bon Jovi after "Livin on a Prayer"

Steve Janetta - "The Party's Over" by Nat King Cole

Honorable mentions:

Craig Daliessio - Is there a song with the title: "Hey Cory, where is that $100 MILLION that Zuckerberg gave you for the Newark schools when you were mayor? It's missing."

Greg Vince - "Trying to think of a song about imaginary drug dealer friends but I'm drawing a blank."

