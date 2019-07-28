Jon Bon Jovi to host fundraiser for Cory Booker in Hamptons

Jon Bon Jovi has made late summer fundraisers a tradition in recent years, this time to benefit presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, will host a fundraiser Aug. 18, for Booker at their East Hampton estate, as reported by the New York Post.

The Post report said tickets for the event range from $1,000 to $15,000 to become a member of the host committee. That top price tag includes a photo with Booker and Bon Jovi, as well as cocktail reception and dinner.

Back in March, Bon Jovi and Gov. Phil Murphy co-hosted a fundraiser for Booker's presidential campaign at a private residence in Red Bank.

Booker and Bon Jovi have crossed paths for shared causes over the past decade.

In 2009, Booker, then Newark's Mayor, attended the opening of affordable housing in the city funded through Bon Jovi's JBJ Soul Foundation.

Booker and Bon Jovi were part of a 2011 White House Council for Community Solutions Youth Listening Session at the Youth Success Center of Newark.

The two joined forces in support of Hillary Clinton's Democratic presidential campaign at an event in Newark in 2016.

And last November, Booker visited with Bon Jovi and his wife's Soul Kitchen, run by the JBJ Soul Foundation, in Red Bank.

In August 2018, Bon Jovi was part of a star-studded lineup at the ninth annual Apollo In the Hamptons benefit, held at the East Hampton home of Apollo Vice Chairman Ronald O. Perelman to benefit the non-profit Apollo Theater.

