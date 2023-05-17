There are new charges, including sexual assault, against a man who’s accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for nearly a year before she could escape from a room in Burlington County.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Wednesday announced the added charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, criminal coercion, and theft by extortion, for James Parrillo, who officials say was known to his alleged victim as Brett Parker.

The new charges are the result of a deeper investigation into the matter.

“The addition of aggravated sexual assault charges escalates the very serious nature of this case and we will continue working to ensure the defendant is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for his alleged crimes,” said Pearl Minato, director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

According to statements and documents in the case, the victim met Parrillo at a gas station along Interstate 10 in New Mexico in February 2022. Parrillo identified himself as "Brett Parker," and at his request, the victim agreed to give him a ride to Arizona, officials said.

The woman told authorities she was in a voluntary relationship with the man for about three weeks before he physically assaulted her in California. At that point, the victim told authorities, she felt unable to leave the relationship.

During their time together, Parrillo sexually assaulted the woman multiple times and used threats of bodily injury to keep her close, according to authorities.

The pair arrived in New Jersey sometime in December, officials said.

Parrillo and the alleged victim had been renting a room in Bass River Township for about two weeks when she managed to escape. They were living with several other individuals.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On Feb. 7, Parrillo began beating and choking the victim during an argument inside their rental, but stopped assaulting her when he realized they were not alone in the shared home, officials said.

At that point, officials said, the woman ran from the house with nothing on but shorts and a shirt in 42-degree weather, and headed for a gas station that she had previously noticed was equipped with an interior deadbolt.

Once inside, the woman told an attendant that she had been kidnapped for approximately a year.

According to officials, footage from the gas station's surveillance camera shows Parrillo following the woman to the gas station and attempting to open the door. He left when he found it locked.

A gas station worker alerted police, who apprehended Parrillo a short time later along County Road 542. He remains detained at the Burlington County Jail.

In addition to the violence-related charges, Parrillo was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction, and refusing to provide a DNA sample.

According to officials, Parrillo is "known to go by different names” and may have engaged in similar conduct with people in other states. Anyone with information on this man can contact New Jersey State Police at 855-363-6548.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.