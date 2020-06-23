Zinburger closing all but 3 NJ restaurants: Chain blames COVID-19

A decade since making its New Jersey debut, upscale burger chain Zinburger is closing all but three of its restaurants on the East Coast, citing financial losses from COVID-19.

All three remaining locations are in New Jersey — Clifton, Bridgewater and Marlboro, according to the company's website.

Zinburger, owned by Livingston-based The Briad Group, at its height operated at least 16 locations along the East Coast, as reported by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the restaurant industry. Sadly, Zinburger is not able to reopen all locations as a result of the shut-down caused by the pandemic," a statement on the Zinburger website said Tuesday.

The Clifton restaurant, located along Route 3, has remained open for delivery and pick up and the dining room would be able to open at 25% capacity as of July 2, under Gov. Phil Murphy's plan announced Monday.

The Marlboro and Bridgewater locations would be reopened "as soon as it is safe to do so," the statement said.

