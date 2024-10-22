You have to see how great these NJ Halloween decorations are
New Jersey is all decked out for October, which is a spooktacular delight! Whether it’s the massive skeletons that have become popular recently or a killer clown, it’s always fun to see how people decorate their homes.
I remember growing up; there was one house I trick or treated at that had several statues of various horror villains: Pinhead, Michael Myers, etc.
The catch was that some of the family members were also dressed as scary movie characters and stood perfectly still, so you’d think they were props as well.
Just as you got within 10 feet, they’d start walking toward you, and it scared the ever-loving you-know-what out of me! I distinctly remember Chucky from Child’s Play walking in my direction.
I think that house is the reason that I love to see how hard people go with their decorations.
Some kind, fellow Halloween-loving New Jerseyans were generous enough to submit photos of their homes to share how dedicated they are to their creepy lawns.
Check out these awesome Garden State pics!
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
Thank you to everyone who participated! Winners of the Halloween decorations contest will be contacted by the Jersey Prize Team this week.
Happy Halloween!
