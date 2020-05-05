You can still visit NJ tourism hotspots (virtually)

Just because people can't physically go to their favorite New Jersey tourism spots, doesn't mean they can't visit them virtually.

So The New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism has launched a new digital hub for adventurers at visitNJ.org.

New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way said the goal behind the new virtual hub, called "New Jersey in the House," is to keep the sights, sounds and the vibes of New Jersey alive.

One feature involves virtual tours. Children and adults can virtually visit some of New Jersey's most prestigious aquariums, museums and public libraries and attractions.

There are also virtual online cooking classes. People can learn something new in the kitchen every week from New Jersey's celebrated chefs, cooks and restaurants, like Tony Baloney's, with restaurants in Hoboken and Atlantic City.

The ultimate New Jersey Spotify playlist includes more than 70 songs from some of the state's most talented natives, including Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, Southside Johnny, The Smithereens, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah and Count Basie.

Another cool feature is the video conference backgrounds. People can enhance their virtual video meetings with a free downloadable Garden State background images.

Some state attractions, such as The Cape May Zoo and Diggerland, are hosting livestreams to showcase animals and activities. There are more than 40 livestreams along the 130 miles of the Jersey Shore coastline too.

Two branded games, New Jersey Travel Bingo and a state-inspired edition of "This or That," are also available.

"People want that escape for tourism," Way said. "They want to sightsee and be engaged in all of the many things that New Jersey has to offer. Tourism is a top-10 industry for our state, so it's important to keep the travel spirit going and alive."

She said she hopes "New Jersey in the House" will bring awareness to businesses, wineries and restaurants across the state, and serve as a source of hope for everyone.

