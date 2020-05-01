Jersey Strong is one of the many gyms that has been shattered during the COVID-19 shut down. But that’s not going to stop them from caring about the community and from trying to keep us all fit. They’re going one step further, a lot of places are offering online workouts. What Jersey Strong is doing is an amazing gesture to help families who are suffering with economic difficulties right now.

Their trainers and instructors are donating their time for each class that’s being taught and for every class taught there will be 100 meals donated to fulfill food pantry (formerly the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties) in the name of the instructor/trainer. In addition to the 100 meals, the will be an additional meal donated for every live view! In a unique partnership with Fulfill, Jersey Strong Foundation announced this new initiative so that we can all workout for a good cause.

Some of the most popular Jersey Strong gym instructors and trainers are going live on Facebook and Instagram with special workouts each day, tracking the total number of live views across the platforms, and the foundation will be donating that amount in equivalent meals to Fulfill. Workouts are free, and non-members are welcome to participate.

“Our instructors and trainers have been anxious to contribute something meaningful to our local communities while our gyms have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Using their skills to provide these free live streaming online workouts helps people stay active and healthy, all in the name of helping fight hunger in our local communities,” said Stephen S. Roma, Jersey Strong CEO.

I decided to work out with Jersey Strong today because I didn’t have enough motivation on my own. Once I heard that I could do it and help families at the same time, I decided to get off my butt. Now I can really feel good about doing it. And so can you. Participate in the free live workouts by joining the Jersey Strong Live Facebook group or by following Jersey Strong on Instagram.

