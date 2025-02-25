You can find summer jobs in NJ state parks right now

I know it’s hard to believe while the temperature is still so low, but spring and then summer are just around the corner and it might be time for you to start considering a summer job.

I can’t think of a better one than this. How would you like to spend your summer outdoors, and gain some really good experience doing something important? They don’t call us The Garden State for nothing.

We spend money time and resources preserving what we have and so the New Jersey Department of Environment of Protection has a program that offers to do just that and you can work there.

SEE MORE: Sebastian Maniscalco coming back to NJ

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They’ll be hiring over 800 seasonal workers to join this exciting and important program working at the state parks forest. Can you think of a better and more fulfilling way to spend a summer outdoors?

It’ll give you a chance to open yourself up to some of the magnificent sites in New Jersey that you may never have had the opportunity to see before.

The available positions include lifeguards, maintenance staff, visitor service assistants, office assistants, naturalists, and history educators. Pay starts at $16 an hour, with positions at Liberty State Park and The Greenway offering $20 an hour. Lifeguards can expect to earn $18.50 per hour, or $19.50 if you’re working on the oceanfront. And the best part? If you’re not already certified, don’t worry—they’ll provide the training you need.

If you know somebody interested in this or who could potentially be, you should send along this message. This is more than just a summer job. It’s a way to experience all that in New Jersey summer has to offer.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Think about it we have so many beautiful spots in New Jersey and you’ll be spending your summer exploring them, you’ll support all of our beautiful natural resources from our parks to our gardens to our beaches.

If you love nature and are looking for a way to contribute to celebrating and preserving it And also learning some new and valuable skills, this is a great opportunity for you.

But don't wait too long — applications are due by early March. So if you’re ready to get outside, have fun, and be part of something that really makes a difference, apply soon and start planning your summer at one of New Jersey’s iconic outdoor spots.

This has to be the best county park in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈