Yet another school bus crash in Lakewood, NJ — 3rd in a month

A school bus crash on Friday was the second of the week in Lakewood as police announced an initiative to work with bus operators and take a closer look at previous crashes.

The most recent crash was at the intersection of Clifton Avenue and 7th Street around 9 a.m. when a bus struck several vehicles, according to police Lt. LeRoy Marshall. One of the vehicles may have caused the crash by ignoring a stop sign.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, according to Marshall.

NJ.com reported 30 students were on board the bus.

The crash remained under investigation and no citations have been issued. Marshall did not disclose where the students were headed or how many were on board.

A school bus hit two parked cars and a third head-on Wednesday morning after the driver, a 58-year-old Eatontown man, suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, according to police.

A bus carrying 15 students to a private Jewish girls school on Sept. 14 hit an unoccupied parked car.

In all three incidents, no one was injured. All three were from Jay's Bus Service.

Lakewood police Chief Greg Meyer after Wednesday's crash said he was directing the Traffic/Safety Unit to review every crash involving a school bus. The unit will also be meeting with bus companies to discuss efforts to prevent crashes.

