Yes, I told you so – COVID is not a health crisis (Opinion)

Again and again, the media so desperate to keep the Covid-mania going, Delta variant...no, Delta Plus!

Give me a break.

It's all nonsense. We set out in March of 2020 to flatten the curve, remember that? Right, me too. And what we learned is that the states that locked down the most, and nations, experienced the highest death rates.

So what did we learn? We should have learned that kids are SAFE from covid. Thats right, almost ZERO risk.

"The kids are safe. They always have been. It may sound strange, given a year of panic over school closures and reopenings, a year of masking toddlers and closing playgrounds and huddling in pandemic pods. That, according to the CDC, among children the mortality risk from COVID-19 is actually lower than from the flu. The risk of severe disease or hospitalization is about the same. This is true for the much-worried-over Delta variant. It is also true for all the other variants, and for the original strain. Most remarkably, it has been known to be true since the very earliest days of the pandemic, indeed it was among the very first things we did know about the disease. The preliminary mortality data from China was very clear: to children, COVID-19 represented only a vanishingly tiny threat of death, hospitalization, or severe disease. Yet for a year and a half we have been largely unwilling to fully believe it. Children now wear masks at little-league games, and at the swimming pool, and when school reopens in the fall they will likely wear masks there, too. But the kids are not at risk themselves, and never were. Now, thanks to vaccines, the vast majority of their parents and grandparents aren’t any longer, either. But first: the kids. Over the course of the pandemic, 49,000 Americans under the age of 18 have died of all causes, according to the CDC. Only 331 of those deaths have been from COVID, less than half as many as have died of pneumonia. In 2019, more than 2,000 American kids and teenagers died in car crashes; each year, according to some estimates, about a thousand die from drowning," David Wallace-Wells said in his piece.

We learned that mask mandates had little or a negative effect on spread.

We learned that like a cold virus, everybody has some exposure and most people are just fine.

We learned from some of the smartest people in the world that herd immunity was achieved largely through NATURAL immunity.

We learned that Sweden, South Dakota and Florida got it right, while New Jersey and New York failed to the extent that thousands of people died prematurely because of reckless and ignorant actions on the part of the government.

This certainly helped in the FACT that NJ and NY top the list of deaths per 100,000 people, by a lot.

Then there's the horrific economic fallout with businesses closing across the area.

Meanwhile, the fear porn pushers and panic peddlers are at it again, trying to use the meaningless metrics regarding "rate of transmission" as an excuse to lock down again.

So with nearly TWICE the death rate compared to Florida, the so-called experts in NJ are talking about more restrictions.

It defies logic.

It defies explanation.

It defies the very principles of our American culture and constitution.

And it certainly defies science.

Now is the time for you to defy the elite powers in Trenton. Resist the jab. Never put the mask on again. Teach your kids to resist government. Non compliance is the only way to stop this.

The good news is that we are not alone. There is a lawsuit filed to stop the governor from ever imposing a mask mandate for children, certainly a good start and a necessary step.

For now, get the fear mongers out of your head.

Get some fresh air, eat more fiber, take your vitamins, especially vitamin D, lose some weight and pay attention to your health.

You are in control.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

