Yay! Everyone can get an experimental treatment (Opinion)

The Panicker and Poser-in-Chief, Phil Murphy, announced on Monday that soon every New Jersey resident over 16 can get the COVID shot, an unapproved vaccine that was authorized for emergency use.

At the start of the pandemic, there was lots of talk about a vaccine and how long we'd have to wait until any were developed and approved. Through private/public partnerships and cooperation, several have received emergency approval for distribution and administration. It was done in record time to the great relief of a terrified public world-wide.

Murphy is now eligible as of this week and soon, April 19 to be exact, everyone over 16 can get the experimental, hurried-to-market drug.

In all of the conversation about how to battle the novel coronavirus, we've been told to sanitize, mask up and get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. What's not been promoted as vigorously are some common sense ideas and methods for preventing and fighting off the virus. Ideas like maintaining good health, keeping your weight at a healthy level, get plenty of exercise and sleep.

Also, many of the therapeutics that have shown great promise both here and abroad have been ignored, denied or pooh-poohed as ineffective, even though many doctors have testified that they've helped many of their patients in real world treatments.

I won't be getting the vaccine anytime soon. You could say I'm doing my part by saving my dose for someone who really needs and wants it. If it means I can't travel until the hysteria dies down, then I'll sit out a year of what I love to do and wait out the panic. I believe in a more natural approach to health, always have.

If you are desperate to get it, I'm happy for you that you will all be eligible soon, if not already.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.