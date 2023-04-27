Wow! Wawa opens a milestone store in Oaklyn, NJ

It’s a big week for fans of Wawa! The popular hoagie destination opened a new location in Oaklyn, New Jersey. Even more impressive, it’s a milestone: this is Wawa’s 1000th store!

The new location is part of Wawa’s ambitious expansion plan, the chain is hoping to have around 1,800 stores by 2030. As of writing this, New Jersey has about 30% of all Wawa retail stores in the U.S., according to scrapehero.com.

That’s a lot of Wawas in the Garden State, and that’s exactly how it should be.

Wawa store in Flemington (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) Wawa store in Flemington (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

“It’s so appropriate that we are reaching our 1,000th-store milestone in New Jersey, where we have such a deep history with our origins as a family business and roots dating back more than 200 years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s Chief Executive Officer.

According to the press release, "the store is fully equipped with a built-to-order, fresh food kitchen featuring its signature hoagies and newest food innovations" such as:

Burgers

Award-winning Wawa coffee

The Sizzli

Wawa’s hot breakfast sandwich

Wawa’s new line of specialty beverages (hot, cold, iced and frozen)

The Wawa Bakery

Wawa’s beverage line of dairy products, juices and teas

Packaged goods and fuel services, among other amenities

Wawa via Facebook Wawa via Facebook loading...

In addition to being able to order your favorite Wawa food in-store, this location also offers services through mobile ordering, curbside pickup, delivery options, as well as catering services.

You can learn more about catering for your events here.

Joe Votruba photo Joe Votruba photo loading...

The new Wawa is located at 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn, NJ.

Want a look behind the curtain at what drives Wawa employees up a wall? Take a look at this:

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City