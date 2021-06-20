This is a picture perfect house you'd find in a magazine.

Talk about the awesome views from this magnificent house, can you even imagine. For a little over a million dollars, you are surrounded by bay forever. It has 3 bedrooms and a aaster on the 1st floor with a full bath.

Take a look at this breathtaking house for sale in Lanoka Harbor surrounded by water:

Incredible Views! 1329 Laurel Blvd., Lanoka Harbor, NJ

There's a gourmet eat in kitchen. This house has a fireplace and a living room. A dining room could work there, too, according to zillow.com.

The Lanoka Harbor house for sale has a 76 foot of bulkhead for a boat or water sports. It has a large deck with an inground pool and outside shower, and no damage from Superstorm Sandy.

I'm not sure if I've ever seen a house where there is water on each side of the house, one facing the bay and the other the lagoon. It's pretty amazing. Usually houses on the water have one side of the house facing the water, not both. Just simply amazing.

Imagine the family gatherings around your pool and deck. I have several friends that live near here in Lanoka Harbor and it's a fantastic place to live in Lacey Township.

From what I hear, living on the water is a pure luxury. Can you imagine the breezes at night and the glorious sunrise in the morning. If I ever have the opportunity to live on the water I will take it. I live very close to the water and I feel very lucky to live this close, but to live on the water, holy moly.