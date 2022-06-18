$7M shore house in has a hot tub for 20

If you own a $7 Million House, you probably won't have trouble finding 20 people to sit in your hot tub.

A house has recently gone up for sale in Ocean City with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths for the price of $6,995,000. It is a spectacular home!

The house, situation on Ocean City's Northpoint Lagoon has custom-built, well, everything! It has great bay views and tons of extras.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

The property is being sold by Patrick Halliday with BHHS Fox & Roach and is availble for viewing on Realtor.com.

Oh, the hot tub? Yeah, 20 people! (At least!)

Check out photos of the property below.

Bay Views Galore in this $7 Million Ocean City Homes The builder really brought the outside in!