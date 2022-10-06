Would you dare? NJ wings place does its own ‘Hot Chip Challenge’

SUMMIT — No pain, no gain, right? But you have to be able to withstand the heat!

Do you dare?

Tito’s Burritos and Wings in Summit will be offering their take on the ever-so-popular, Hot Chip Challenge trend at select restaurants throughout the month of October.

The chip is made from scratch, prepared with a secret blend of spices, most notably a Carolina Reaper pepper that has a rating of 2.2 million on the Scoville scale (a tool used for measuring the spiciness or pungency of hot peppers).

“The Carolina Reaper has a sweet and fruity flavor with unrelenting, face-melting heat,” according to www.pepperhead.com.

The spice blend in the chip is even peppered (get it) into the masa, or dough, making the chip one of the hottest of its kind.

Hot Chip Challenge (Photo Credit: Tito's Burritos and Wings) Hot Chip Challenge (Photo Credit: Tito's Burritos and Wings) loading...

“We are really excited to launch our new Hot Chip Challenge and we look at it as another way for us to engage with guests,” said Vicki Reyes, director of operations for Tito’s Burritos and Wings.

She said she has tasted the chip and it was HOT, HO, HOT!

The hot chips are being sold individually for $4.52 at various Tito’s Burritos and Wings locations throughout the month. Participants are encouraged to be ready, be fast, and bring a lot of water.

Only 30 chips will be sold each day. Hot chips will be sold starting at 11 a.m. and will be available until sold out.

Carolina Reaper Pepper (Photo Credit: Amazon) Carolina Reaper Pepper (Photo Credit: Amazon) loading...

The current schedule is as follows:

Thursday, October 6 in South Orange

Tuesday, October in Morristown

Thursday, October 13 in Ridgewood

Friday, October 14 in Tenafly

More dates for Tito’s Hot Chip Challenge will be released soon. Visit titosburritos.com for more information.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

