Woman’s body found in curbside leaf pile in Ridgewood, NJ

RIDGEWOOD — A routine chore turned strange when a resident found a woman’s body in a leaf pile on Wednesday night.

The homeowner noticed the body as they took a trash can to the curb of their Union Avenue home just after 11 p.m., according to Ridgewood police. The woman was identified as a 53-year-old Ridgewood resident but her identity was not disclosed.

Police do not suspect the death to be criminal and there is no danger to the public. They did not release other details on Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner