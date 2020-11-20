SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman driver ran over her passenger after he got out to argue in the parking lot of a hotel, according to police.

Anna Defede, 35, and her 36-year-old male friend were yelling at people on the second floor of the Travelers Inn near Route 130 about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police said.

After they got into Defede's 2004 Acura TSX and she began backing out of her parking space, her friend stepped out to continue the confrontation, police said. Police said the man fell under the car and was run over.

Defede pulled the car forward to get off her friend, helped him off the ground and into the car and drove north onto Route 130.

People who watched the incident called police, who stopped Defede less than a mile away.

Defede told police that she thought her friend had only suffered a few scrapes but police said he ended up needing several hours of surgery for broken ribs and a broken pelvis.

Defede was charged with fourth-degree causing a motor vehicle crash while having a suspended drivers license, leaving the scene of a crash, driving while suspended and careless driving. She remains free pending a court appearance.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ