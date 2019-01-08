Woman official says Murphy administration retaliated after she raised alarm

TRENTON — An official of the Murphy administration who raised concerns about a campaign manager's violent temper is stepping down from her position.

Allison Kopicki, vice president of policy, planning, and research at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, said in a resignation letter obtained by Politico that she felt a "certain level of retaliation from members of the administration" after complaining about deputy campaign director Joseph Kelly throwing a chair at a woman working for the campaign.

Her concerns came to light after Katie Brennan, another campaign worker later hired by the administration, went public with her accusation that fellow campaign staffer Albert Alvarez of rape. Alvarez was appointed to the New Jersey Schools Development Authority but stepped down in October after the Wall Street Journal revealed Brennan's story. Alvarez denies criminal wrongdoing and he has not been charged with a crime.

The Legislature is investigating Brennan's complaints, including criticism that Murphy and his staff did little to address her concerns about Alvarez.

Unlike Brennan, Kopicki has not filed a lawsuit against the administration although it was not clear if she intends to do so.

Kopicki said the retaliation she's faced included being left out of meetings and losing projects she was tasked with earlier in 2018.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ