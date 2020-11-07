Woman killed at after NJ Transit train hits car

HAMMONTON — Authorities say a woman was killed when her car was struck by a train in Atlantic County on Thursday.

NJ Transit officials say the westbound train struck 26-year-old Dorothy Burkett's car at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Hammonton.

The train had departed Atlantic City at 2:40 p.m. Thursday with 23 passengers and crew members aboard and was due to arrive in Philadelphia at 4:21 p.m. Thursday. No one on the train was injured.

NJ Transit police are investigating the accident.