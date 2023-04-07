Woman found dead after Vineland, NJ house fire

🔴 The fire in a house on Grape Street in Vineland started around 9 a.m.

🔴 One person made if out of the house

🔴 The identity of the woman who died in the house was not disclosed

VINELAND — A woman trapped by flames died in a house fire Friday morning.

Two women were inside the single family, one-story house on East Grape Street in Vineland when flames broke out around 9 a.m., Vineland Fire Chief Luigi Tramontana told NJ.com.

One person, a woman, could get out of the house and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to Inspira Medical Center.

Tramontana did not disclose the identity of either woman. No firefighters were injured during the response to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

