Woman dies after being hit by 84-year-old driver on Route 35

ABERDEEN — A Keansburg woman was killed while crossing Route 35 in Monmouth County on Thursday night.

The driver of a 2016 Kia Cadenza hit Christine Bowles, 35, about 6:30 p.m. as she walked in the southbound lanes, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

She was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center where she was pronounced dead about 7 p.m.

The driver, Daniel Harning, 84, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge and Sayreville, and his passenger were not injured. He has not been charged with a crime and the investigation continues.

Route 35 was closed for several hours on Thursday.

It was the second fatal crash involving a senior in New Jersey this week. A bedridden woman, Barbara Anne Filan, 55, was killed when 86-year-old William McEvoy lost control of his Ford F-150 pickup truck in Brick and drove into her house. No charges have been filed in that case.

