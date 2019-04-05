Woman beats up man when he turns her down for sex

This might come under the “man bites dog” category. Trenton police say a man was tackled and robbed by a woman who had propositioned him.

The police report doesn’t mention if the woman was a professional or amateur when it comes to sex, but she became quite irate when he turned her down. As recounted in the Trentonian , the police say that the 21 year old woman, Allison Murray of Princeton , propositioned the man who declined, after which she got angry, tried to reach inside his front pocket for money, tackled the man, and took his cell phone from him.

Fortunately for the victim, a Trenton police sergeant happened upon the scene as Murray was trying to run away. the victim was still on the ground. Sergeant Miquel Acosta made the arrest.

