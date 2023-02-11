Woman, 24, with only minor injuries after demolishing pole in Egg Harbor, NJ

Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving a 2015 Chevy Trax northbound on Ocean Heights Avenue when she crossed over into the southbound lane and then struck a pole.

As a result of the crash, the utility pole was severely damaged and the vehicle rolled over. No other vehicles were involved.

Rajput was able to climb out of the vehicle with the assistance of a passerby.

Get our free mobile app

She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Shore Medical Center for evaluation.

Traffic was detoured for approximately 4 hours while the crash was investigated and the pole repaired.

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.