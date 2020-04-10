Wind Advisory: Blustery and cool Friday, calmer and warmer weekend

As expected, Thursday was a day of transition for New Jersey. From storms to wind to a big cooldown, our weather was dramatic to say the least. Our top (unofficial) wind gust was 71 mph at Barnegat Light, Long Beach Island. (That came from the line of early afternoon thunderstorms, not the ambient pressure gradient wind that followed.)

Even though winds lightened up overnight, things will get gusty again shortly after sunrise Friday morning. Throughout the daytime hours Friday, we'll see regular gusts between 40 and 50 mph. As you know, that's enough to bring down tree branches, cause sporadic power outages, and blow around garbage cans.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 16 of New Jersey's 21 counties (all but the northeast corner of the state). The advisory goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

You'll see some sun and some clouds overhead. And there could be a few showers around too — NW NJ even saw a few snowflakes overnight High temperatures will be limited to about 50 degrees — that is 10 below normal for the 10th day of April. (Note: Some models keep temps even colder, stuck in the 40s all day — I'm favoring a brighter and therefore slightly milder outlook.)

Overall, your Good Friday will just be a blustery and cool day. Back to "jacket weather".

Friday night looks like our coldest night in about two weeks, as temperatures end up perilously close to the freezing mark. In fact, a freeze is expected for NW NJ — a Freeze Watch has been posted for Sussex, Warren, Morris, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties. My forecast calls for low temperatures between about 30 and 35 degrees. A little biting breeze could push the wind chill ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature) into the 20s for part of the overnight.

Saturday will be a bright, sunny day. Westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph will make for breezy conditions. High temperatures will come just shy of normal, in the mid 50s.

Easter Sunday promises to be the warmer, calmer day of the weekend. Even though cloud cover will increase early, high temps should bump into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. Guidance is hinting at a sprinkle during the day — so while your Easter bonnets and egg hunts should remain mostly dry, I can't guarantee it.

Our next storm system — another strong one — arrives Sunday night (after about 10 p.m.) Periods of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms are possible through about Monday midday. Then, the rest of Monday turns windy and warm, as thermometers temporarily spike into the 70s again.

But another cooldown is set to arrive on Tuesday, as a gusty wind and 50s return to the Garden State.

I hope you have a relaxing and blessed holiday weekend, no matter what you're celebrating. Stay safe and healthy, my friends!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.