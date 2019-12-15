Win-Win! Eli gets his victory, Giants keep number 2 draft pick

Lots of love at MetLife Stadium Sunday as Eli Manning led the Giants to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, snapping a 9 game losing streak. Manning, who showed signs of emotion when he was pulled near the end of the game for a long ovation from the fans, went 20/28 for 283 yards with 2 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants are now 3-11 on the season and if you're worrying if the win hurts Big Blue's chances for the second pick in next year's NFL draft, fear not. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY tweets they may be tied with the Dolphins and Redskins at 3-11 but win the tiebreaker due to the worst strength of schedule.

The Giants play the Redskins in Washington next Sunday, then close out the season December 29th hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

No word yet on who the quarterback will be for those games, but no matter what happens, it was great to see Eli Manning walk off the field with a win and get the ovation from the fans he so richly deserves. Thanks Eli...For everything!

