Willingboro High School student shot dead at his home

WILLINGBORO — A high school senior was shot multiple times outside his home late Thursday night.

Police responding to the report of shots fired on Barrington Lane around 11:30 p.m. found the body of Yahsinn Robinson, 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina did not explain the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Robinson is a senior at Willingboro High School, according to the prosecutor. Superintendent Dr. Neely Hackett did not immediately return a message Friday morning from New Jersey 101.5.

Coffina asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

