Philly gala fights cancer in style with Paula Abdul
My good friend Martino Cartier founded an important charity 15 years ago to help women and kids who are battling cancer.
Celebrating 15 Years of Giving Hope Through Beauty
The charity, Wigs and Wishes, is a network of salon owners, stylists and beauty industry experts focused on the mission of providing courageous women suffering through the battle with cancer a wig at no cost. They also grant wishes to kids who are in a life-and-death struggle with cancer.
Martino joined me on the morning show to talk about the cause and the gala:
Paula Abdul Returns for a Powerful Night
This year's Gala will be at Live Casino Hotel in Philadelphia, Sunday, Nov. 2. Paula Abdul will be back in town along with other great entertainers for the cocktail reception through the after party.
Sadly, Lloyd the Llama has passed away and will be missed.
Jodi and I are traveling this year and won't be there, but we will be encouraging and promoting this important cause in the days leading up to Nov. 2. Please consider a sponsorship and secure your tickets now as the event fills fast.
Great entertainment, awesome location, terrific food and all for an important cause.
