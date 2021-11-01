Why you need to vote Murphy gone (Opinion)

Your chance to head to the polls is Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you have been put off by Phil Murphy’s cavalier attitude about taxes, citizenship, labor shortages that he himself created, and a host of other issues, this is your only chance to do something about it.

That something is Jack Ciattarelli. The Republican candidate is the only chance for a change.

If you listen to demagoguery from windbags about Ciattarelli being no better than Murphy or idiots calling him a coward then you’re listening to the wrong people. Ciattarelli knows how to run his own business. And he’s a CPA.

He never would have borrowed billions of dollars we didn’t need and put us on the hook for massive interest into our grandchildren’s lives. He never would have gone overboard with executive orders. He never would have allowed MVC to reopen with a backlog of transactions without a proper working plan in place to prevent people from sleeping in parking lots just to get in.

If you think Jack Ciattarelli isn’t enough of a conservative radical or an alt-right Trump apologist, you’re right. And that’s not what New Jersey will embrace. Do you really want a total off-the-rails progressive like Murphy who will push an unfettered agenda in a second term? Do yourself a favor and vote for an experienced, responsible man of character Tuesday by the name of Jack Ciattarelli.

Meanwhile, here are 9 reasons NOT to vote for Phil Murphy.

9 reasons to not vote for Phil Murphy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

