A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?

Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

On November 18, 2021, representatives from the CRDA, Village Supermarket, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., and even New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy were on hand for the official groundbreaking. Then, nothing.

And in late December 2022, the CRDA basically told Village Supermarket, Inc., 'don't bother', reportedly citing a breakdown in negotiation, according to Press of Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

Although providing this much-needed supermarket to Atlantic City residents seemed a matter of high priority for the governor, he fully supports the CRDA's decision to move on and explore other options, calling the decision a 'careful' and 'responsible' one. Murphy went on to say, “In light of this, we were forced to pivot and honestly reassess the best path forward to deliver affordable and nutritious food for the city’s residents.”

As for Mayor Small, he remains hopeful another company will express interest, telling Press of AC, “We will continue to work diligently to bring a full-service supermarket to Atlantic City, because that’s what the people deserve."

Just because THIS plan didn't work out with Village Supermarket, Inc., doesn't mean it couldn't in the future. The company will not be excluded from submitting a new proposal.

In the meantime, the people of Atlantic City continue to rely on small food and convenience stores for groceries, or travel to nearby towns to do their shopping.

Controversial List of New Jersey's Worst Small Towns

LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023 Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources.