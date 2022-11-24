It's no surprise that The Garden State is chock-full of retail establishments for you to choose from. No matter what part of the state you're from, there's always some option not too far from home.

And we have quite a variety to choose from. Whether your preference is a small business or large retail, New Jersey definitely has something for everyone. Not to mention our downtowns and malls.

Yes, there's also online shopping, but it's not really the same. For many of us, actually seeing and touching the product goes a long way when deciding what to get.

However, if you're one of those shoppers who like to go out, please try to keep your emotions in check. It's a stressful time of year for sure, but it doesn't mean taking it out on people who don't deserve it.

Retail employees, in particular, take the brunt of the hostility. Now to be fair, most New Jersey shoppers are respectful. They especially understand that the holiday season is a crazy time of year and that not all will go their way.

Eager Retailers Greet Crowds Of Shoppers On "Black Friday" Getty Images loading...

And then there are those who only think of themselves and don't care how they treat those around them. What's more, these particularly nasty people don't even know how to keep their frustrations in check no matter what time of year it is.

Those that currently do work retail or have at some point in the past usually understand and get it. I myself spent many years working in retail wearing many hats ranging from merchandiser to manager, so I do understand the nonsense some of these employees have to deal with.

Why some in NJ should be forced to work in a retail environment A note for those who work in retail, as well as a message for those who make life miserable for retail employees.

AP Photo/David Goldman, File AP Photo/David Goldman, File loading...

Want To Make Sure Your Packages Arrive On Time? Here's Your Deadlines Want to make sure your packages get where they need to go this holiday season? Here are your deadlines!