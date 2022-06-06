Why it takes longer to get through a light during NJ afternoon rush hour (Opinion)

Some drivers like myself — but not enough of them — have a habit of tailgating drivers as a light turns green at a busy New Jersey intersection.

We do it not because we're aggressive or intimidating drivers. It's to allow as many people to get through a light as possible while it's green. Then we back off after we're through the intersection.

We think it's how to go through an intersection in New Jersey. Time is limited on those lights; lines are long, and time is money.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

People seem to be more conscious of this during the morning drive. No one wants to be late for work. There is a deadline. Driving home...not so much.

If you notice it takes a lot longer to get through intersections on the way home, get on your bike some weekday and ride by the people waiting at the light. They're on their phones, checking their email, texting family or friends. updating Facebook or Instagram. You'll notice the gap between cars sometimes is five to 10 car lengths.

Adobe Stock Image Adobe Stock Image loading...

Someone will look up and notice the car in front of them is so far in front of them. Then if the car behind is looking down it takes them another few seconds to look up and get going. At a light when 20 cars could have gone through safely, maybe 7 or 8 made it through because of "distracted idling."

I just made up that term, but it comes from all of us being warned of the dangers of distracted driving, so we save it for the red light on the grueling drive home. Do the right thing and delay having to go into your house by taking 10 minutes texting in your driveway.

Adobe Stock Image Adobe Stock Image loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

