Why I’m not getting the COVID vaccine (Opinion)

Regardless of your political point of view, which plays a big part in people who do or don't want the COVID vaccine, people here in New Jersey are learning more about the shot they're getting more hesitant.

Tuesday on the air we talked to some people who had such a bad reaction to the first shot that they didn't want to go through that again with a second shot. Tens of thousands of New Jersians are skipping the second COVID shot.

The messaging has been confusing and with something new — like this new type of vaccination — people are becoming more skeptical as they experience and learn more. The demand is dropping and what used to be a crap shoot a few weeks ago in trying to get "the jab" is becoming quite easy with walk-ins welcome at some centers.

The governor still thinks we'll reach his goal by summer but he thinks a lot of things that many of us folks in New Jersey don't agree with.

I don't think it's going to kill me or that I'll be micro-chipped by Bill Gates. I just don't see the need for it for my own health or the health of the people around me.

Most of my co-workers are vaccinated and I'm happy for them if it gives them some level of comfort. What about your comfort if you feel you're in good enough health and cautious enough to avoid infection? Like many people in New Jersey, I want to take control of my own health and safety in my own way, taking supplements like vitamin D (like Dr. Fauci does), zinc, echinacea and vitamin C. and improving my diet and exercise regimen.

Many of us have confidence in therapeutics that have proven to be effective in fighting the virus and have legitimate medical sources that prescribe them.

When I hear the "health and science experts" say you still need to wear a mask and socially distance even after taking these new drugs and may need a booster in six months, I've made the risk/benefit calculation to wait this one out. And if I get it, I'll rely on the medical science that has given us medications like Ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to help my body get over it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

