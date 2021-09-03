Why I met a stranger in a parking lot to get Ivermectin (Opinion)

Almost two weeks ago I got a family group text saying that one of my closest family members tested positive for COVID. They were sick as a dog with severe GI symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting alone with a fever of 103.

Just two days prior a listener emailed me and left their number if I wanted to discuss Ivermectin. They had heard us discussing it on the air that week.

I decided to give them a call since they lived in my area. We had a very good conversation about healthcare and overall health, and it ended with an offer that if I ever needed the drug, they knew a doctor who prescribes it.

They also had extra on hand from their family in another country where it is easily accessible and prescribed regularly. I called them again on that Saturday morning when I heard my family member was suffering.

We had seen other family members who got COVID being told by their doctors to just stay home and quarantine and that there was nothing to be prescribed. Two of them ended up in the hospital as the illness worsened. In there they were given Remdesivir, which is an expensive drug that is only given intravenously in the hospital.

Five days in the hospital after two weeks of terrible suffering at home. I didn't want to see that happen again.

After getting the legal medication formulated for use by humans, I brought the Ivermectin to my relative and they took it as was described to me by my friend. Within 8 hours their fever dropped from 103 to 98. The next day they were feeling better but not 100%. That was Sunday. Monday they were up and around and taking care of what they needed to do in the house.

They stayed in the house for the next 10 days as to not spread the virus. No one else in the house got sick. The other adult in the house took one dose for prevention and they never got sick.

A judge in Ohio this week ordered a hospital to give the medication to a patient who has been suffering for over a month in the hospital. It may be too late for that person as any of the therapeutics that have worked do best administered early in the virus.

Just this week a doctor at Rutgers warned against using Ivermectin. A slew of articles have come out recently warning against the use of Ivermectin, calling it horse medicine.

The formulation and dosage are completely different for humans and animals, but that doesn't matter to the corrupt media. They seemed disappointed at the news this week that podcast host and actor Joe Rogan recovered quickly from COVID after using the same medication. (Notice the picture they use in the headline, like he is some kind of nut)

While doctors all over the world have prescribed it for their COVID patients and believe that it works. They are dismissed as nuts and the PR campaign is stronger than ever to discourage it. Why? If real doctors have had success with real patients, but are out of sync with the big government agencies who have close ties with Big Pharma, then guess who wins that fight?

The fact that the former FDA Commissioner is on the board of Pfizer shouldn't raise any eyebrows, right?

I don't know exactly what's going on here, but if doctors have had success with a drug that's been around and proven safe for decades and I can get it for my family, I will. I did and it worked.

I'm angry that our medical establishment is denying so many people relief out of fear or apathy.

That, to me, is the really scary thing about this whole pandemic. Doctors who supposedly got into medicine to help people and not doing all they can to help people who are suffering, because an unelected bureaucracy threatens them not to.

I get it. They don't want to lose their jobs, careers, and reputations.

People shouldn't have to meet strangers in a parking lot in America to get a medication that keeps them from getting hospitalized or dying. I know I will get lots of haters emailing me about this.

A friend sent me a meme this week that said: "Don't worry about the haters. They are just angry because the truth you speak contradicts the lie they live."

Haters gonna hate and my family member's gonna be fine.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.