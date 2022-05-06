Why Christie was wrong to claim Dems have an ‘obsession’ with abortion (Opinion)

I admit, there are times when I miss Chris Christie’s bluntness. This is not one of them.

The former New Jersey governor went on the Guy Benson show to give his thoughts on the recently leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Since he has the privilege of not being affected by such a decision, he tried to shift the conversation to be about the injustice of a leaked draft and not the consequences of women losing autonomy over their own bodies.

“It is breathtaking that someone within the inner sanctum of that court violated the most precious thing you could violate there as an employee of the court, which is to violate the sanctity and secrecy of the deliberations of the nine justices…. It’s a really serious thing for our jurisprudence going forward. I know the Democrats don’t want to talk about this because they have an obsession with abortion, and that’s all they want to talk about.”

Really, Christie? The Dems are obsessed with abortions? They’re not the ones constantly bitching about them and bending over backward to make them illegal even in the case of incest or rape.

That would be your party.

Andrew Burton/ getty images Andrew Burton/ getty images loading...

To be clear: was the leak a violation? Absolutely. The person should lose their job. However, there's a much bigger issue here that affects an entire sex.

Even if the Democrats were obsessed with abortions as he claims, why do you think that is? They’re concerned about the health of pregnant women who can’t safely see the pregnancy through. They don’t want babies who can’t sustain life to suffer during the few breaths they’ll have.

The nerve.

So if the right claims to be “pro-life,” they need to consider the lives of the women that they're potentially destroying or ending and the lives of the fetuses that can actually survive the pregnancy. What they're currently doing is just pretending to care.

So no, Christie, the left isn't "obsessed" with abortions. They're focused on protecting the health of women and the babies that they choose to bring into this world on their terms. The GOP ought to get on board.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own.

