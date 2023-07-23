Whoa, the oldest drag racing track in New Jersey is now closed

Do you have a need for speed?

Does the idea of going from zero to sixty in less than two seconds get you excited?

If you answered yes to either of those questions then odds are, you're a fan of all things racing.

Whether it's NASCAR or drag racing, there's a fascination with pushing the limits of how fast we can make a vehicle travel.

Years ago, I had the option to go to the Daytona 500 with my dad, I passed up the opportunity to go to the Jersey Shore and it's something I've always regretted.

Photo by Chase McBride on Unsplash

That being said, New Jersey is home to its own share of speedways.

There's the Wall Stadium Speedway, The New Egypt Speedway, and the Old Bridge Township Raceway Park.

Over the weekend, however, one of the oldest speedways in New Jersey abruptly closed, permanently.

The Atco Dragway In Atco New Jersey Abruptly Closed.

Race fans were devastated to hear the news that Jersey's oldest dragway, The Atco Dragway, suddenly closed last weekend.

According to CBS, the drag strip opened Memorial Day Weekend in 1960 and has been a popular spot for racers across the country to flock to.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Apparently, a few years back there was an attempt to sell the property, but it doesn't look like that went through.

The announcement came via Atco Dragway's social media pages, and their website now states their closure, and that all scheduled races are now canceled.

According to CBS, the reason for the sudden closure isn't totally sure, but race fans were absolutely shocked at the announcement.