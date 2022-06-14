Who would’ve thought this NJ county had so many restaurants to try

MOUNT HOLLY — Burlington Restaurant Week returns this summer, slated to become the county’s biggest business promotion yet, according to the Burlington County Commissioners and New Jersey Senator Troy Singleton.

Restaurant Week will kick off Sunday, Aug. 14, and continue through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Many participating restaurants will have special offers, fixed-priced meals, and other discounts throughout the week, as well as some special menu items.

Restaurant Week is a way to help promote the county’s food establishments and their employees while showcasing their menus, dishes, and specialties.

“Close to 50 restaurants participated in our third Restaurant Week last year, making it one of our biggest business promotions,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell.

This year, he hopes to build on that success and make the fourth Restaurant Week even bigger and better with more restaurants participating. He said it’s important to help these establishments continue to rebound from the challenges they faced the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restaurants are places where friends and family come together to enjoy great food and company, and by patronizing them, we help support our own neighbors, friends, and communities,” said Singleton.

Interested restaurants should complete an online form seeking basic information and any specials or discounts they plan to offer during that week in August.

The form is available here.

All participating restaurants will receive table cards and posters highlighting the event. They will also be highlighted on the county’s social media platforms and the Burlington County website. An interactive map will also display those restaurants.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the Burlington County Restaurant Week website at http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1844/Restaurant-Week-2022.

Come hungry!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.