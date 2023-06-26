Who stole the Jersey Devil?! Missing from Stafford Township, NJ
👿 A carving of the Jersey Devil was stolen in Stafford Township this weekend
👿 It had become popular with diners and tourists
👿 Video shows the theft and getaway
Who stole the Jersey Devil?
Stafford Township police are investigating after someone stole a giant carving that stood for years in the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette.
When workers came in Saturday morning, they discovered the statue was gone. The Devil's broken wing was laying in the gravel lot.
Surveillance video shows someone drive up in a Jeep pulling a trailer on Friday night. They removed the carving, and hauled it away in the trailer, breaking the wing off in the process.
It is difficult to make out many details from the grainy video, but Lucille's owners are hoping someone will recognize something.
After they posted about the theft on Facebook, there was an outpouring of support from the community.
Many offered to help pay for a replacement.
"We have had a ton of offers to help with costs of a new statue," the post reads, "While we appreciate your thoughts, and outright love, we respectfully decline to accept donations. The only persons that should pay are those responsible for the theft. Not the amazing people who have given us nothing but help and support."
Police have not commented on any aspects of an investigation, but Lucille's said they are "very confident that Stafford Township Police Department will be successful in finding those involved and hope they will be ordered to pay restitution."
The carving has become popular with diners and tourists who often stop to snap a photo with the Jersey legend.
Artist Joe Wenal from Rocky Mountain Carvers is the creator of the wooden totem. When he heard what happened to his custom creation, Lucille's says he started working on a replacement.
For now, Lucille's owners say if you want to help, just "keep being you."
"Stop by for pies, have a seat at the counter or on the patio, enjoy a laugh with us," they wrote on Facebook, "We want to have a Devil of a Good Time with you all."
If you know anything about the theft, please contact Stafford Township Police.
These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022
Who has electric vehicles in NJ? Top 21 zip codes for EV registration
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom