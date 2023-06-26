Who stole the Jersey Devil?! Missing from Stafford Township, NJ

👿 A carving of the Jersey Devil was stolen in Stafford Township this weekend

👿 It had become popular with diners and tourists

👿 Video shows the theft and getaway

Who stole the Jersey Devil?

Stafford Township police are investigating after someone stole a giant carving that stood for years in the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette.

When workers came in Saturday morning, they discovered the statue was gone. The Devil's broken wing was laying in the gravel lot.

Before it was stolen, this Jersey Devil carving stood watch over the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ. photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette Before it was stolen, this Jersey Devil carving stood watch over the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ.

photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette loading...

Surveillance video shows someone drive up in a Jeep pulling a trailer on Friday night. They removed the carving, and hauled it away in the trailer, breaking the wing off in the process.

It is difficult to make out many details from the grainy video, but Lucille's owners are hoping someone will recognize something.

Surveillance video shows someone removing the Jersey Devil statue and hauling it away in a trailer pulled by a Jeep. photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette Surveillance video shows someone removing the Jersey Devil statue and hauling it away in a trailer pulled by a Jeep.

photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette loading...

After they posted about the theft on Facebook, there was an outpouring of support from the community.

Many offered to help pay for a replacement.

"We have had a ton of offers to help with costs of a new statue," the post reads, "While we appreciate your thoughts, and outright love, we respectfully decline to accept donations. The only persons that should pay are those responsible for the theft. Not the amazing people who have given us nothing but help and support."

The Jersey Devil carving in front of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette The Jersey Devil carving in front of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ

photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette loading...

Police have not commented on any aspects of an investigation, but Lucille's said they are "very confident that Stafford Township Police Department will be successful in finding those involved and hope they will be ordered to pay restitution."

The carving has become popular with diners and tourists who often stop to snap a photo with the Jersey legend.

Diners often took photos with the Jersey Devil carving in the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ. photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette Diners often took photos with the Jersey Devil carving in the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ.

photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette loading...

Artist Joe Wenal from Rocky Mountain Carvers is the creator of the wooden totem. When he heard what happened to his custom creation, Lucille's says he started working on a replacement.

For now, Lucille's owners say if you want to help, just "keep being you."

"Stop by for pies, have a seat at the counter or on the patio, enjoy a laugh with us," they wrote on Facebook, "We want to have a Devil of a Good Time with you all."

A part of the Jersey Devil's wing broke off as vandals stole the sculpture from the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette A part of the Jersey Devil's wing broke off as vandals stole the sculpture from the parking lot of Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford Township, NJ

photo: Facebook/Lucilles Luncheonette loading...

If you know anything about the theft, please contact Stafford Township Police.

These towns actually cut their property taxes in 2022 New Jersey 101.5 examined Department of Treasury data to see which municipalities saw an average drop in property taxes last year. Here are the Top 20 average tax cuts followed by the rest.

Who has electric vehicles in NJ? Top 21 zip codes for EV registration As of late 2022, there were around 80,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, accounting for more than one of every 100 vehicles in NJ, according to state data.

Here's the top 21 zip codes — the overwhelming majority of EV are personal vehicles.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom